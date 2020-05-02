XRegister
26 October 2019

02/05/2020 - 13:22 BST

Serie A Side Hoping Star Can Convince Tottenham Man To Join

 




Inter are hoping that Romelu Lukaku can give them the edge in the scramble to land Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen by persuading his countryman to pick the San Siro as his summer destination.

Vertonghen has been with Spurs since 2012, when he made the move to the London-based club from Ajax as a 25-year old.  


 



The veteran defender has been a central figure in Spurs’ heart of defence, with his contributions attracting the eye of some of Italy’s major clubs, with Roma looking to add the centre-back to their ranks.

The Belgian has been in and out of the Spurs line-up this season owing to a muscle injury, with Inter and Napoli keeping close tabs on the 33-year old.
 


The Nerazzurri are hoping Lukaku can provide them with a boost in the deal as they aim for their Belgian striker to convince Vertonghen to move to the club, according to Italian daily Gazzetto dello Sport.



The Italian giants will look to sign the defender at the end of this season on a free transfer, as his deal with Spurs comes to an end.

Vertonghen has made 19 appearances for Spurs this season in the Premier League.
 


Tottenham could yet look to persuade Vertonghen to stay on at the club beyond the expiry of his contract as they may still have Premier League games from the current season to play.
 