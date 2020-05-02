XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/05/2020 - 21:59 BST

Spanish Side’s President Keen For Liverpool Friendly As Part of Centenary Celebrations

 




Osasuna president Luis Sabalza has revealed that the club want to play a friendly against Liverpool to celebrate their centenary year next season.

The Spanish club will complete 100 years of existence on 24th October and celebrations were planned from June onwards to commemorate the memorable occasion.  


 



However, the suspension of football has cast doubt on their plans and Osasuna may be forced to hold celebratory events next year.

Sabalza insisted that the celebration could take place some time between the club's 100th and 101st birthday.
 


The Osasuna president wants to play a special friendly against European and world champions Liverpool next season.



He believes there is a lot in common between the two clubs, including players who played for both teams, such as Michael Robinson and Sammy Lee.

Sabalza was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “We will have to celebrate the centenary between 100 and 101.
 


“We will have the entire season to do it and celebrate it with a concert we have planned and the match, which hopefully can be against Liverpool, a team with whom we have certain ties.

“We are both red and we both had two important players such as Robinson and Sammy Lee.”

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs will be able to arrange the friendly and when it might be held.
 