XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/05/2020 - 14:10 BST

Too Early – Liverpool Legend Won’t Dub Reds Star Flop

 




Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is in favour of sticking with Naby Keita and giving him more time to make his mark at Anfield.

The Reds paid big money for Keita when they signed him from RB Leipzig in 2018, but he has struggled to live up to his billing at the European champions.  


 



Keita has made just 20 league starts, four this season, since joining Liverpool and has been a squad player at the club despite the price tag attached to him.

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has already insisted that the club will never the see the player they thought they were signing, but Nicol is prepared to be more patient with the midfielder.
 


He believes competition for places in the Liverpool midfield has not helped him, but the former Red believes Jurgen Klopp must stick with Keita and give him more time to prove his mettle at Anfield.



Asked if it is too early to call Keita a flop at Anfield, the former Red said on ESPN FC: “Yes, I think it is.

“I think because of the strength in depth Klopp’s got in the middle of the field, when Naby Keita came in and didn’t settle very quickly, then you don’t play him because you can play other players.
 


“Certain teams can bring a player and even though they are not quite hitting the heights you thought, they have to stick with them and they have to give them time.

“Yes, he hasn’t lived up to what we thought he could be just yet, I think he still can, but he certainly will need more time.

“I am not ready to call him a flop yet.”

Keita still has more than three years left on his Liverpool contract to run.
 