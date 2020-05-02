Virgil van Dijk World’s Best, I Want To Take That Step – Bayern Munich Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule feels Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world at the moment and is of the view that the Dutchman has kicked on hugely at Anfield since joining from Southampton.



Van Dijk made the move to Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton in a record-breaking deal of £75m, the highest amount paid for any player by the Reds and a sum which made him the world’s most expensive defender in the process.













The Dutch centre-back has backed up his price tag, becoming a key man for Liverpool and finishing as runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d'Or.



Bayern Munich defender Sule is an admirer of Van Dijk and believes that defenders often reach their peak as they get older; he thinks that Van Dijk, at the age of 28, is now the world's best defender.





Sule, 24, is of the view that, at Bayern Munich, he is also at the right place to continue developing, with matching Van Dijk his aim.







"Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool at 27 and has made the step to becoming the best defender in the world", Sule told Bayern Munich's official site.



"He’s now at the top at just under 30. Centre-backs reach their peak from their mid-20s.





"You have the necessary experience and calmness, as well as being at your physical peak.



"I want to take the next big step in the next two, three years.



“And if people say that I’m among the best in the world, I’ll be happy. That’s my aim.



"He wasn’t on everyone’s radar at Southampton, but he was able to step it up a notch at Liverpool.



"I have every chance at Bayern. I’ll work hard on myself, and then it’s all in my hands whether I become one of the best centre-backs in the world or not", Sule added.



Sule joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in 2017 and has already won 24 caps at international level for Germany.

