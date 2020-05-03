All-Rounder – Rangers Talent Picks Bayern Munich Star As Toughest Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Lewis Mayo has revealed that he rates Robert Lewandowski is the toughest striker to play against in the modern game because of his all-round qualities.



Mayo, a centre-back, regularly has to pit his wits against strikers as he looks to keep them at bay; he most recently spent time on loan at Partick Thistle.













The 20-year-old is hoping to push into Rangers' first team, where the opposition will be a level up, and Mayo has a clear idea on who he thinks the ultimate striking test would be.



"I would probably say Robert Lewandowski because he is such an all-rounder", Mayo said in a Q&A, when asked about the toughest striker to face.





The defender also took time to claim that breaking into the first team set-up at Rangers is more difficult than at other clubs, due to the talent of the players ahead of youngsters.







Therefore in order to keep in contention, Mayo feels that aspiring youngsters just need to focus on continued development.



"Rangers is uniquely difficult to break into the first team due to the quality and experience of current players added to the performance expectations.





"To even be considered you have to try and show you can be better every day, which will best prepare you if you do get used within the squad."



Mayo clocked up three appearances in the Scottish Championship for Partick Thistle this season before the campaign was brought to a close.

