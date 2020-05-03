Arsenal and Chelsea Target Samuel Umtiti Communicates Clear Message To Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United linked Samuel Umtiti has informed Barcelona that he is not interested in leaving the club.



The French defender has struggled with another injury-riddled campaign and has made just eleven league appearances for Barcelona this season.













The centre-back remains a highly-rated talent in Europe and several clubs are considering trying to take him off Barcelona’s hands in the summer.



Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are claimed to be interested in taking him to England, while Inter, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be keen.





However, while Barcelona may consider slotting him into a player exchange operation, Umtiti has made clear to the Catalans that he does not want to leave the club, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.







The defender does not want Barcelona to listen to offer for him and is happy in Spain.



However, in discussions that Barcelona regularly hold with other clubs, Umtiti's name often appears, with the defender a man in demand.





Barcelona secured Umtiti from French outfit Lyon in the summer of 2016, with the centre-back costing the Spanish giants a fee of €25m.

