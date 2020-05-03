Barcelona and Manchester City Target Lautaro Martinez Ignoring Inter Contract Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona and Manchester City target Lautaro Martinez is not responding to Inter's attempts to lock him down on a new contract at the San Siro.



Martinez has a contract until 2023 with Inter and has been one of the most prolific strikers in Serie A this season.













However, Inter are worried about losing the Argentine when the transfer window reopens due to interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.



Barcelona are confident of signing the striker and believe he wants to join his Argentine team-mate Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the signs are pointing towards an exit from Inter for Martinez this coming summer.







The 22-year-old has been consistently ignoring Inter’s pleas to him to sign a new and improved contract ahead of the end of the season.



Martinez is aware that Barcelona want him and his representatives and the club are working towards agreeing on a potential contract.





Inter are also aware that it is going to be difficult to convince Martinez to continue in Italy if Barcelona make a serious bid for him this summer.



But the Catalan giants are unlikely to pay the €111m clause and with Manchester City also keen on the striker, no move has been agreed yet.

