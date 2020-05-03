XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

03/05/2020 - 16:36 BST

Barcelona Rule Out Bidding For Manchester United Target

 




Barcelona will not make a bid to sign Manchester United target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Sancho has been linked with a move away from Dortmund this summer and several clubs are believed to be considering tabling an offer for him.  


 



Manchester United are considered favourites to land Sancho, despite interest from Chelsea, but no deal has been done yet and the jury is out on where Sancho will end up.

He has also been linked with a move to Barcelona amid suggestions the Spanish giants would like to sign him.
 


However, according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, sources at Barcelona have ruled out bidding for Sancho.



The Catalan giants have other priorities in the transfer market and Sancho is not a player the club are considering signing this summer.

Barcelona believe they are well covered in Sancho's position and will not try to tempt him to the Camp Nou.
 


The England winger continues to be linked with an exit from Dortmund, but it remains to be seen if any side are willing to meet the German club's asking price.
 