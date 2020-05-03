XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/05/2020 - 17:19 BST

Duncan Ferguson Gave Me Confidence I Needed – Everton Striker

 




Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has highlighted the importance of Duncan Ferguson in helping him feel like a true number 9 at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old goal-getter was struggling for consistency in the first half of the season, but since December he has been in scintillating form.  


 



The striker indicated that Marco Silva’s sacking and Ferguson’s appointment as interim Everton manager turned out to be the turning point in his season.

The striker revealed that the day Ferguson became interim boss, he wasted little in time in giving him the confidence he needed to feel like the main man up front for Everton.
 


Calvert-Lewin scored a brace in Everton’s 3-1 win over Chelsea in the subsequent game and admits that for the first time in his career a manager made him feel like a true number 9.



He believes that the Chelsea game is when everything changed for him at Everton and he has not looked back since then.

“As soon as Duncan got the job, he kind of gave me a free rein”, the striker told the Times.
 


“I came in on Friday morning, he put his arm around me straight away and gave me the confidence that I needed.

“He said, ‘You are going to be my man up top, you are going to play.’

"And, because of the relationship we already had, he was asking me what I thought about certain formations.

"It was the first time I had been given that responsibility to feel like a true No 9, I guess.

“It gave me that instant uplift: this is my time now. I need to come to the fore for myself, and the club, but also to thank Duncan [one of his youth coaches at Everton] for the faith he put in me.

“It could have gone differently, and we might not be sitting here talking, but I scored two, and we got the result [a 3-1 win]. That day was really important.

“Every time there were conversations about not scoring enough goals, I always believed the time would come when people asked me, ‘What has changed?’ The catalyst was that Chelsea match.

"I lived up to expectations.”

Calvert-Lewin has scored ten goals in 14 league games since Silva’s sacking at Everton and is flourishing under the Portuguese's successor, Carlo Ancelotti.
 