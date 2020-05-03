He Was One Step Ahead Of Me – West Ham Star Picks Toughest Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Michail Antonio has revealed that Eden Hazard ranks as the toughest player he has come up against in his career.



Antonio locked horns with Hazard on a number of occasions when the Belgian was on the books at Chelsea and is well aware of what the attacker can do.













The West Ham man admits he remembers going up against Hazard when he was deployed at right-back and found the Belgian to always be a step ahead of him.



"Eden Hazard [was the best player I have come up against] when I was playing at right-back", Antonio explained to his club's official site.





"He was always one step ahead of me."







Antonio also took time to reveal that his former team-mate Dimitri Payet ranks as the best player he has played with. The West Ham man went on to describe the Frenchman's game as being nothing less than magic.



"Dimitri Payet [was the best player I have played with]. Hands down. The guy was magic."





Payet joined West Ham from French giants Marseille in 2015 and stayed at the London Stadium until January 2017, when he pushed through a return to the Stade Velodrome.

