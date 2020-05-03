XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/05/2020 - 17:57 BST

Incredible, So Strong – Celtic Star Picks Out Toughest Opponent

 




Celtic full-back Greg Taylor has revealed that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard ranks as the toughest player he has ever come up against, while former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas was his footballing hero.

Taylor signed for Celtic from Kilmarnock on transfer deadline day last summer, putting pen to paper to a four-year deal at Celtic Park.  


 



The defender was a man in demand at Kilmarnock and was also wanted by Sunderland and German outfit Nurnberg.

Taylor has revealed he loved watching Fabregas play for Arsenal, as he admitted the former Gunners star was the player he looked up to as a youngster, noting the Spaniard's ability to control games from midfield and earning the captain’s armband at 21.
 


Arsenal swooped to sign Fabregas, who is now on the books at Ligue 1 side Monaco, from Barcelona in 2003 and he was quickly given first team chances.



“I loved watching Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal”, Taylor told Celtic’s official Instagram account.

“He captained them at 21 and controlled games with ease."
 


The Celtic defender also weighed in on the toughest player he has locked horns with in his career, going for Hazard and lauding the Belgian for his strength.

“Eden Hazard [is the toughest opponent].

"I played against him for parts of my Scotland debut and he was incredible in every aspect.

“I couldn't get over how strong he was.”

Taylor has made 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys this season, battling for the left-back berth with team-mate Boli Bolingoli.
 