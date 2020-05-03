Manchester United Not Expecting Even Big Clubs To Do Big Money Deals In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not expecting even the big European clubs to spend more than £60m on any individual this summer, according to the London Evening Standard.



The Premier League giants have been tipped to weather the suspension of football better than most clubs across the continent.













Manchester United’s revenue streams suggest that the club still have the capacity to spend on players this summer despite suggestions transfer spending will be vastly reduced in the next window.



But Ed Woodward has already indicated the suspension of football will have an effect on the club’s spending this summer.





And Manchester United believe even the biggest clubs will not spend more than £60m on any individual deal for a player.







With clubs proposing and implementing wage cuts and deferrals across Europe, transfer spending is expected to dip this summer.



Manchester United have an interest in Jadon Sancho but Borussia Dortmund are expected to ask for a fee in excess of £100m despite the current crisis.





The club could also struggle to sell Paul Pogba if they insist on at least recouping the £89m they spent to snap him up from Juventus.

