May Be Inevitable – Former Premier League Star On Stopping Restart Efforts

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley is of the view that stopping the current Premier League season may soon be inevitable.



The Premier League met for another round of meetings late last week and put in place protocols clubs will have to follow when the season restarts.













The Premier League is pushing to resume the campaign in June and has told clubs that the rest of the games will likely have to be played at neutral grounds.



A number of clubs are claimed to have concerns about the integrity of the competition if they are forced to play at neutral grounds.





There remain concerns over playing football amidst the current situation, but the Premier League is working to find a suitable way to finish the season.







Burley though thinks the Premier League is fighting a losing battle and will be forced to follow Belgium, France and the Netherlands in stopping the 2019/20 season.



He stressed though he is not saying the season should be declared null and void.





Asked why he thinks the Premier League season should be ended now, the former Chelsea star said on ESPN FC: “I think we are at a point where we are in danger of, amongst other things, disrupting the following season as well.



“France, they have made a decision and the Premier League are not going to go down that road.



“I would say at this moment in time, I think it may be inevitable that they will have to go down that road.



“When I say scrap the season, I am not saying void the season. I mean work out the placings by points per game as we are now i.e. Liverpool would be the champions.



“As we speak now there have been 27,000 deaths in the UK and in the last 24 hours more than 700 more deaths alone. Clearly we're not getting on top of this and Britain is not the only country.



“The Premier League can still think about playing, but realistically, it’s about next season for the safety of all involved.”



UEFA remains keen for league campaigns to be played to a finish if possible to do so.

