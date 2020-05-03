Watford Target Offered To Serie A Giants Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli have been offered the prospect of signing Watford linked winger Krepin Diatta when the transfer window opens.



The Senegalese winger’s performances this season have led to increased chatter about his long term future at Belgian giants Club Brugge in the summer.













Diatta has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and there is expected to be interest in him over the course of the summer.



Premier League side Watford have been linked with holding an interest in the 21-year-old.





Agents are hard at work to find Diatta potential homes and, according to Italian outlet Arena Napoli, Napoli have been offered the winger.







The Serie A giants are in the market for an attacker this summer and Diatta’s name has been proposed to the club through intermediaries.



It is unclear whether Napoli will eventually make a move but the winger is a name the club are considering.





Diatta also has suitors in Germany and the Netherlands, with Hertha Berlin and Ajax also believed to be interested.



Club Brugge are aware that they could lose the winger this summer and are holding out for a fee of around €30m.

