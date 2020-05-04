XRegister
26 October 2019

04/05/2020 - 11:21 BST

Bayern Munich Not Reading Too Much Into Comments of Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




Bayern Munich have not given up on their hope of signing Liverpool target Timo Werner when the transfer window opens, it has been claimed in Germany.

Leroy Sane has continued to remain Bayern Munich’s priority signing and the club are working towards snaring him away from Manchester City this summer.  


 



But Werner is still a target for the German champions and the club could make a move for him over the course of the summer window.

And according to German magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich have not given too much credence to what the striker has said in recent days.
 


Werner is a big target for Liverpool and the RB Leipzig forward recently insisted that he sees a move to another league as more attractive than swapping clubs within the Bundesliga.



However, the German champions do not believe the forward and feel his words were more motivated and tactical than the truth.

He has remained part of the conversation at Bayern Munich and is still a potential target.
 


Werner has a €60m buy-out clause in his contract and RB Leipzig have insisted that no discount will be given.
 