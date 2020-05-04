Give Liverpool Title, Focus On Small Clubs – Danny Higginbotham

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Danny Higginbotham has called for the Premier League to end the season, hand the title to Liverpool and prioritise taking care of the smaller clubs.



Liverpool were two wins away from winning the league when the season was suspended on 13th March and are now anxiously waiting for the campaign to restart in order to secure their first top flight title in 30 years.













The Premier League is pushing ahead with plans to restart next month, but dissenting voices about playing at neutral stadiums have already been registered and many believe resuming the season could be tough.



Higginbotham believes if the season cannot be resumed, the Premier League must take the call to hand Liverpool the title as they are the runaway leaders with a 25-point lead at the top.





The former Manchester United man feels the Premier League must start focusing on saving the smaller clubs who are facing financial ruin due to the lack of football.







Highlighting his column where he backed ending the season, Higginbotham wrote on Twitter: “Did this piece a while back and still stand by it.



“If football can’t restart soon give Liverpool the title and think about the smaller clubs.”





It remains to be seen if the Premier League could declare Liverpool champions without at the same time relegating clubs, as has happened in France's Ligue 1.

