XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/05/2020 - 13:35 BST

Give Liverpool Title, Focus On Small Clubs – Danny Higginbotham

 




Former Premier League star Danny Higginbotham has called for the Premier League to end the season, hand the title to Liverpool and prioritise taking care of the smaller clubs.

Liverpool were two wins away from winning the league when the season was suspended on 13th March and are now anxiously waiting for the campaign to restart in order to secure their first top flight title in 30 years.  


 



The Premier League is pushing ahead with plans to restart next month, but dissenting voices about playing at neutral stadiums have already been registered and many believe resuming the season could be tough.

Higginbotham believes if the season cannot be resumed, the Premier League must take the call to hand Liverpool the title as they are the runaway leaders with a 25-point lead at the top.
 


The former Manchester United man feels the Premier League must start focusing on saving the smaller clubs who are facing financial ruin due to the lack of football.



Highlighting his column where he backed ending the season, Higginbotham wrote on Twitter: “Did this piece a while back and still stand by it.

“If football can’t restart soon give Liverpool the title and think about the smaller clubs.”
 


It remains to be seen if the Premier League could declare Liverpool champions without at the same time relegating clubs, as has happened in France's Ligue 1.
 