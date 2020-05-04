Gremio Could Cut Asking Price of Everton Target, New Enquiries Made For Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Gremio are considering lowering their asking price for Everton and Napoli target Everton Soares and have had new enquiries from England and Italy for their gem.



Everton was a man in demand in the January transfer window as Carlo Ancelotti showed interest in trying to take him to Goodison Park.













The Brazilian ultimately stayed put at Gremio and it is unclear whether a move can happen this summer with the financial impact the suspension of football has had on a number of clubs.



Gremio though are prepared to look at being flexible and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they may be prepared to shave €10m off Everton's asking price.





The Brazilian side had been prepared to play ball at €40m, but may now accept €30m due to the new situation in the game.







It is claimed that, with Everton and Napoli firm fans of Everton, new and concrete enquiries have been made, from Italy and England, recently.



The enquiries have not yet translated themselves into official offers for Everton, but the Brazilian looks set to be a source of temptation again in the summer.





Everton, 24, has made two appearances in the Copa Libertadores for Gremio so far in 2020, providing one assist.

