X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/05/2020 - 21:12 BST

I Remain Grateful To Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has revealed that he remains grateful to Mauricio Pochettino for giving him an opportunity during his side’s pre-season tour last summer.

The 21-year-old defender has emerged as a young player to watch out for this season at Tottenham and Jose Mourinho has become a big fan of the centre-back.  


 



The Tottenham boss has not shied away from playing him in key games and the youngster has impressed with his ability on the pitch.

While Mourinho has given him the confidence to showcase his ability in the first team, Tanganga stressed that he remains grateful to Pochettino for taking him on Tottenham’s pre-season tour last summer.
 


He admits that being exposed to the first team environment on tour and the chances he received on the pitch last summer were important and he is glad that Pochettino gave him the opportunity.



"Honestly I'm forever grateful [to Mauricio] because that was a big step in my career”, the defender was quoted as saying by Football London.

"That was the first time I've been on tour with the first-team and it was just a different environment.
 


"For him to trust me and play me in those games – even though people may say pre-season is not important and more for fitness – for me as a young player who has never played first-team football to be thrown into those games against those team was an amazing experience.

"Honestly I'm so grateful for that and so grateful to him for giving me that opportunity."

The centre-back started Tottenham’s last three Premier League games before the season was suspended on 13th March.
 