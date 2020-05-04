Inter Looking To Charm Timo Werner, Liverpool Target Prefers Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are launching a charm offensive to change the mind of Liverpool target Timo Werner, as they see him as the ideal replacement for Lautaro Martinez.



The Serie A giants are preparing for potential life without Martinez and have identified the RB Leipzig striker as their top target if the Argentine leaves.













Werner is much wanted amongst clubs in Europe and he has insisted that he will move away from Germany if he decides to find his way out of RB Leipzig in the next transfer window.



However, the Germany international currently prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, despite having been informed of Inter's interest in him.





Inter are not giving up hope of signing Werner and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are preparing to convince the striker to consider a move to the San Siro.







Werner is not convinced about moving to Serie A and wants to play his football in the Premier League.



But the Inter hierarchy are preparing to launch a charm offensive to change Werner's mind.





Inter would provide assurances that he would be the centrepiece of Antonio Conte’s plans at the club.



However, the negotiation will be complex as Inter are still not sure whether Martinez will leave the club this summer, while Werner continues to see Serie A as something not for the now, but for the future.

