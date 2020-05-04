It Would Be Cruel If Liverpool Denied Title, Tottenham Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has conceded that it would be cruel to deny Liverpool the Premier League title this season.



The Premier League is scrambling to complete the campaign and is preparing to resume football sometime next month.













Neutral grounds may need to be used to hold games and there are question marks over what that would do to the integrity of the league, with clubs battling relegation concerned about losing home advantage.



It is also unclear whether the UK Government will allow the season to restart or, if it does, whether it could be stopped again and scrapped if health concerns prove too strong.





A null and void season could deny Liverpool the title and Spurs goalkeeper Lloris believes it would be cruel to do so.







Lloris also wants to avoid the feeling of unfinished business and believes the season must be played out to its logical conclusion.



The Frenchman told French sports daily L'Equipe: “We are in a situation where everyone wants to finish and have the verdict on the pitch.





“It would be terrible if everything ended like just nine games before the end of the Premier League season.



“It would also be cruel on Liverpool with the lead they have. They are almost champions.



“As with everyone, there would be a taste of unfinished business.



“In addition, we are entering the most exciting period, the most beautiful moment of the season.



“Nobody wants to end like this.”



Lloris' homeland France has opted to stop the Ligue 1 season, declaring Paris Saint-Germain champions and relegating the bottom two clubs.

