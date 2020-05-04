Jordan Henderson Doesn’t Get Enough Credit Feels Championship Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom captain Jake Livermore believes Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson does not get the credit he deserves for his role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.



Henderson was anointed Liverpool captain after Steven Gerrard departed Anfield and he has already lifted the Champions League as the club’s skipper.













He was on course to become the first Liverpool captain to win the top flight title since Alan Hansen when the season was suspended last month.



While not considered one of the most creative of midfielders, Henderson is known for his tireless work rate and the energy he adds to the Liverpool midfield.





Livermore is of the view that the tireless energy the Liverpool captain adds makes him a brilliant player to play with.







His lack of creativity is often held against him, but the former West Brom captain believes Henderson deserves more credit for keeping the Liverpool side ticking on the pitch.



Livermore told The Athletic: “He just doesn’t stop.





“‘Energy’ is the word that sums him up in terms of his work rate and resilience.



“I have played with him for England, but I’ve also played against him a lot and I’ve always noticed that he’s very good in terms of energy and stamina.



“He also doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick, by the way.”



Henderson was close to leaving Liverpool after initially disappointing following a move from Sunderland, but is now a key man at Anfield.

