XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/05/2020 - 11:17 BST

Jordan Henderson Doesn’t Get Enough Credit Feels Championship Midfielder

 




West Brom captain Jake Livermore believes Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson does not get the credit he deserves for his role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Henderson was anointed Liverpool captain after Steven Gerrard departed Anfield and he has already lifted the Champions League as the club’s skipper.  


 



He was on course to become the first Liverpool captain to win the top flight title since Alan Hansen when the season was suspended last month.

While not considered one of the most creative of midfielders, Henderson is known for his tireless work rate and the energy he adds to the Liverpool midfield.
 


Livermore is of the view that the tireless energy the Liverpool captain adds makes him a brilliant player to play with.



His lack of creativity is often held against him, but the former West Brom captain believes Henderson deserves more credit for keeping the Liverpool side ticking on the pitch.

Livermore told The Athletic: “He just doesn’t stop.
 


“‘Energy’ is the word that sums him up in terms of his work rate and resilience.

“I have played with him for England, but I’ve also played against him a lot and I’ve always noticed that he’s very good in terms of energy and stamina.

“He also doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick, by the way.”

Henderson was close to leaving Liverpool after initially disappointing following a move from Sunderland, but is now a key man at Anfield.
 