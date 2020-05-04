Leroy Sane Is Not Top Class Yet – Former Bayern Munich Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has insisted that Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is yet to develop into a top class footballer.



Bayern Munich abandoned their chase of Sane last summer when he suffered a knee injury at the start of the season, but have been linked with going back in for him this summer.













The winger has a year left on his contract and his agent has insisted that his client is interested in a transfer to Bayern Munch as he wants to win the Champions League.



He is tipped to be a top target this summer but Heynckes stressed that he does not believe that Sane is a top tier player yet.





The former Bayern Munich coach indicated that he is on the cusp of greatness, but he could go either way as this stage of his career.







Heynckes told German daily Bild: “For me, he has not yet made the breakthrough as an absolutely top player.



“I think he is a player who is at a crossroads.”





Bayern Munich are not expected to spend the €100m they were prepared to fork out last summer for Sane and are likely to push for a deal at a knock down price.

