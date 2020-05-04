XRegister
26 October 2019

04/05/2020 - 14:08 BST

Napoli Playing Waiting Game, Ball In Frank Lampard’s Court On Triggering Clause For Winger

 




Napoli are waiting on Chelsea to be able to complete the capture of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga. 

The Serie A giants have identified Boga as a man they want to sign in the summer and are in pole position to sign him from Sassuolo. 


 



However, Chelsea have an option to re-sign the player from Sassuolo for €15m and if they trigger the clause then Napoli will be powerless to intervene.

As such, according to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, speaking to CalcioNapoli24, Napoli are waiting to see if Chelsea trigger the buy-back clause. 
 


The Premier League giants have until 30th June to decide, with the ball firmly in the court of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.



Napoli are in pole position to sign Boga if Chelsea do not trigger the clause.

The 23-year-old attacker has made a total of 24 appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo in the current campaign, scoring eight times and providing four assists for his team-mates.
 


He clocked all 90 minutes in a 2-1 home loss against Napoli in Serie A in December, giving the Azzurri a close-up look at him.
 