Not How I See Football But Remember Economic Issues – Tottenham Star On Behind Closed Doors Games

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris admits he does not favour playing behind closed doors, but is of the view that the financial implications of no football this season have to be taken into account in any decision to restart the Premier League.



The Premier League has continued to remain suspended since 13th March as the stakeholders scramble to find a way to resume the campaign in June.













If the campaign restarts next month it will be behind closed doors and there have been rumblings behind the scenes that it is not something that some players are not big fans of.



Lloris admits that it would be weird to play with no one in the stands and conceded that he is not a fan of the closed-door scenario as the supporters add the colour and the atmosphere that makes the game great.





However, the Frenchman also feels the context of present times should be taken into account and the financial implications of no football this season on the league and the clubs will play a key role in any decision.







“It will be weird wherever it happens”, the Spurs captain told French sports daily L’Equipe.



“Football is not a sport meant to be played behind closed doors. Without supporters, it is not the same game. This is not how I see football.





“We are here to congregate, share our emotions. We want full stadiums, with atmosphere, fans, colour and songs.



“But here we must take the context into consideration. There are major issues and economic issues that need to be understood at the level of clubs and federations.



“Everyone has to find the right compromise between health, above all else, and the need to finish the season.”



Tottenham were eighth in the Premier League when the season was suspended and have a further nine games to play.

