Pessimism Growing At Napoli Over Keeping Chelsea and Newcastle Target Dries Mertens

Follow @insidefutbol





Dries Mertens’ future at Napoli has taken a fresh twist with the Serie A giants growing increasingly wary of losing him this summer on a free transfer, amid the attacker being linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United.



Mertens is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to take a call on what he wants to do when the transfer window reopens.













Chelsea have been linked with the winger, while Newcastle are also claimed to be in the mix now due to their prospective new owners' wealth.



Inter are pushing to land the player as well, but there were suggestions that he is likely to sign a new deal with Napoli given the strong bond he shares with the club and the supporters.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the San Paolo-outfit are growing increasingly pessimistic about their chances of keeping hold of him this summer.







Mertens met Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis almost two months ago and there was optimism that he would sign a new deal soon enough.



However, their offer of a two-year deal remains unanswered and the player is yet to make any decision over his future.





With the Belgian continuing to delay his decision, some at Napoli are beginning to feel that he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

