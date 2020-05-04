Real Betis Identify Figure For Newcastle United Target Nabil Fekir

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are unlikely to sell Arsenal and Newcastle United linked Nabil Fekir this summer unless they receive a fee in the region of €50m.



Fekir has rejuvenated his career in Spain since leaving Lyon for Betis last summer and has enjoyed a successful season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in La Liga.













The Frenchman’s future has come under the scanner due to suggestions that Newcastle, who could be set for an influx of funds, have identified him as a potential target for the next transfer window.



Fekir has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and even Serie A giants AC Milan also hold an interest in the player.





But Betis are not considering selling him and, according to Spanish daily AS, they have decided that no offers below €50m will be considered.







Betis are not feeling any pressure to sell and are aware that the player is not planning to leave the club this summer.



Fekir is not prepared for a move at the moment and will only consider offers if a big club such as Barcelona or Real Madrid make a move for him.





And for the moment, none of his suitors are prepared to match Betis’ €50m asking price for the player.

