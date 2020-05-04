Super Agent Actively Trying To Move Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola is actively looking to try to take his client Moise Kean back to Serie A, less than a year after the striker joined Everton.



Kean has scored just once for Everton this season and has continued to struggle to justify the €28m the Toffees spent to take him away from Juventus.













The striker’s decision to break lockdown and social distancing protocols last month further aggravated the Everton hierarchy, who promptly fined him.



It is unclear if Everton will consider selling Kean in the summer transfer window, especially with Carlo Ancelotti an admirer of his abilities.





However, according to Italian daily La Nazione, Raiola is actively working to take his client back to Italy in the summer window.







With an uncertain market ahead for football, the Italian super agent has started moving the pieces around in the chessboard and is planning for Kean’s future.



It has been claimed that Roma are a possible destination for Kean this summer.





Several other Serie A sides have been linked with Kean, but the capital club are considered his most likely destination for now.



It is still unclear whether Everton would let Kean go after just one season given how highly rated the 20-year-old remains in Europe.

