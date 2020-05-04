We Need Time Off – Liverpool Star Concerned About Fixture Congestion

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has called on UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to make sure that players are not forced to play too many games when the season resumes.



Belgium, France and the Netherlands have all stopped their respective leagues, but a number of others, including England, are looking to restart their campaigns in the coming months to finish the 2019/20 term.













Lovren's Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table with nine games left to play, but needing just two further wins to secure the title.



If the Premier League does resume then players could be forced to cram the remaining games into a short period of time, while the 2020/21 season will then be on the horizon, with international fixtures thrown into the mix.





For Lovren, players will need time to recover between matches, especially with the extra mental burden that the current situation has placed on stars across the football world.







"I hope Aleksander Ceferin and all the other people from UEFA and FIFA will come up with a solution so that we don’t get into a situation of having to play 15 games in 30 days", Lovren was quoted as saying by Reuters.



"We need time off.





"This hasn’t really been time off because the players will need to recover mentally from the pandemic and the resultant quarantine", the Liverpool centre-back added.



Lovren has made just 14 appearances across the season so far, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp regularly preferring other options in central defence.



The Croatian has been linked with a summer exit from Anfield, but is just 16 outings short of the 200 appearance mark for Liverpool.

