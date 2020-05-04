West Ham Linked Michy Batshuayi Has Ear For Return To Former Club

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United target Michy Batshuayi is prepared to consider a return to former club Marseille this summer.



Chelsea are claimed to be ready to offload the Belgium international striker in the summer after an underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge.













He is not set to be short of suitors and has already been heavily linked with David Moyes' West Ham and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.



However, Batshuayi may be ready to end his Premier League adventure, snubbing his English suitors, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Krant, with the striker firmly having an ear open to heading back to France.





It has been claimed that Batshuayi would listen to a proposal to return to his former stomping ground at the Stade Velodrome.







The Belgian made 78 appearances for Marseille during his spell at the club and hit the back of the net on 33 occasions, form which convinced Chelsea to splash the cash to sign him.



It remains to be seen if Marseille would be able to reach an agreement with Chelsea on Batshuayi, who has a further year to run on his contract at the club, and offer more tempting terms than Premier League clubs.





Marseille finished second in the Ligue 1 standings this season, with the campaign brought to an early halt, meaning they have Champions League football on the agenda for next term.

