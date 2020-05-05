Everton Star Picks Out Ex-Republic of Ireland Man As Footballing Hero

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has revealed that Republic of Ireland legend Roy Keane ranks as his footballing hero while growing up.



Keane won 67 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing career and played at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where he shone.













Coleman made his senior debut only in 2006, a year after Keane played his final game for his country, and the Everton star admits that the midfielder was his footballing hero.



"Roy Keane would have been the one [footballing hero]", Coleman told Everton's official site.





"Being from Ireland, he was the biggest Irish player at the time. I think everyone back home was a big Roy Keane fan."







The veteran full-back also took time to give an insight into what continues to drive him on every day.



According to Coleman, it is important to keep on working hard without taking anything for granted.





Responding to a question on the issue, Coleman added: "That’s a tough one.



"I just want the best from myself at all times. I don’t want to let anyone down.



"I’ve always been brought up on good morals – so it’s about trying to be the best person you can. It’s important to work hard, you can’t anything for granted."



Coleman has been involved in 18 of his side's 29 league games this season, setting up one goal for his team-mates.



It remains to be seen if he will have the chance to add to that total, with the Premier League currently suspended.

