26 October 2019

06 August 2019

05/05/2020 - 11:41 BST

Former Everton Assistant Keen On St Johnstone Job

 




Former Everton assistant manager Luis Boa Morte is interested in the vacant St Johnstone manager's role following the departure of Tommy Wright last week, according to the Glasgow Times.

Wright resigned from his post as the manager of the Scottish Premiership side after seven long years recently, saying that he needed a break.  


 



St Johnstone have kicked off the search for his replacement and Boa Morte, who was most recently at Everton with Marco Silva, is keen on the job.

Current caretaker manager Alec Cleland, former assistant Callum Davidson and Inverness boss John Robertson have been mooted as contenders for the post.
 


But Boa Morte's representatives are plotting to approach St Johnstone to inform them of their client's interest.



Boa Morte, 42, coached at Fulham and Portimonense in his native Portugal, and is looking to step up into senior management.

He was at Everton with Silva, joining the Goodison Park club in June 2019 following a stint as assistant at Maccabi Haifa, but left when his countryman was sacked by the Toffees. 
 


St Johnstone sit in seventh place in the Scottish Premiership table, with the season currently suspended.
 