26 October 2019

05/05/2020 - 11:16 BST

If Chelsea Ask For Declan Rice – David Moyes Jokes On Player Exchange

 




West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted he would love to snap up Billy Gilmour and joked if Chelsea come calling for Declan Rice then he will ask for his fellow Scot in return.

Chelsea tempted teenager Gilmour away from Scottish giants Rangers and he has quickly progressed through the ranks at Stamford Bridge to make an impact in the first team.  


 



Moyes insists that if he was given the option to sign one Scottish player he would go for Gilmour following the youngster's initial performances for the Pensioners.

According to Moyes, the youngster has looked like a seasoned professional and if Chelsea came knocking at West Ham's door asking for the services of Rice, he joked he would ask for Gilmour in exchange; Chelsea have regularly been linked with highly-regarded Hammers starlet Rice.
 


"The one [Scottish player] who if I could sign tomorrow I would is Billy Gilmour after his opening performances for Chelsea", Moyes told the BBC's Scottish Football podcast.



"He's looked like a seasoned pro, he's looked like somebody who's hungry, who's in love with the game.

"He's typical of what my memories are of what Scottish players were like going back many, many years.
 


"We were always good players, really talented football players, and at the moment Billy Gilmour in the short period I've seen him has looked like that all day long.

"We need to start getting a Scottish national team that gives us some hope but he's certainly a really talented looking player.

"I was laughing because I keep getting told that Chelsea want Declan Rice, so I thought well I might just decide I want Billy Gilmour and see how it goes."

Gilmour has been tipped for big things and the young midfielder has now made a total of seven appearances for Chelsea's senior team.

The 18-year-old has yet to win a senior Scotland cap, but many consider it only a matter of time until he does play for his country. 

Rice meanwhile has won seven caps for England, despite playing for the Republic of Ireland previously.
 