Left Bad Taste – Former Liverpool Star On Treatment After 2005 Champions League Win

Florent Sinama-Pongolle has revealed that the way Liverpool treated him after they won the Champions League in 2005 left a bitter taste in his mouth.



Sinama-Pongolle scored a crucial goal against Olympiacos in the group stage as the Reds left it late to make sure that they booked a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.













The Reds went on to defy the odds and beat AC Milan in the final to lift the Champions League in Istanbul at the end of the 2004/05 campaign.



The Frenchman was not part of the squad in the final as he injured his knee towards the end of the season.





The striker was in the stands to watch his team succeed, but revealed that the squad players were asked to take a different flight back home the next morning to the first team.







And the bus parade that was serenaded by Liverpool fans did not have Sinama-Pongolle as his flight was delayed and the team did not wait for him to start the celebrations.



He revealed that not being part of the bus parade left a bitter taste in his mouth.





“It’s the only thing about my time at Liverpool that leaves a bad taste”, the former striker told The Athletic.



“The organisation after Istanbul was an absolute disgrace.



"The day after, those of us who weren’t in the squad for the final were put on a separate flight so the wives and girlfriends could go back on the main plane with the team.



“Our flight arrived a bit later but the bus around the city didn’t wait for us.



"They claimed that there were so many people on the streets of Liverpool that the police needed it to start.



“It was unfair. They should have waited for the squad players. When I got back to Liverpool, I just went home and cried like crazy.



“The night before everything was great. It was so exciting. I should have been on that bus. I was really sad about how the club handled that.”



The Frenchman also went on to lose his Champions League winners' medal in a burglary.

