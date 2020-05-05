XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/05/2020 - 21:30 BST

Marcel Brands’ Door Is Always Open – Everton Academy Coach

 




Everton Under-18s coach Keith Southern has heaped praise on director of football Marcel Brands and believes he has created a positive atmosphere in the academy.

The Toffees signed the Dutchman as their director of football in May 2018 in order to revamp their recruitment method and the way the club went about their business behind the scenes.  


 



Brands is known for his eye for talent, but the 58-year-old has taken a keen interest in the club’s academy and has taken a hands-on approach to conducting business for the club at youth level.

Southern, who leads Everton Under-18s, admits that the Dutchman often visits the academy and most probably knows a lot about the players featuring at various levels.
 


The Everton academy coach also insisted that Brands is a very accessible person and has managed to create a positive environment at the club as well as the academy.



“Marcel comes to lots of games. I’d be surprised if he didn’t know any of the boys’ names right the way down to the younger groups”, Southern told The Athletic.

“He’s involved on a day-to-day basis with Joel [Waldron, head of academy] and Sean Lundon [head of academy coaching], who is the link between Marcel and the rest of us.
 


“His door is always open and there’s a really nice feel about the place at the moment. He respects what Everton is and the history we have of producing players.

“We’re looking forward to some good times ahead.”

Brands is hopeful that his work in the academy will bear fruit for Everton in the future.
 