Rangers Midfielder Keen For Permanent Move To Loan Club

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed that he would love to return St Johnstone, where he has been on loan, having thoroughly enjoyed his spell at McDiarmid Park.
The 27-year-old is into the final month of his contract at Ibrox and is expected to end his Rangers spell this summer, meaning he will be on the lookout for a new home.
The midfielder insists that he has come to love St Johnstone, having gelled well with the players and the coaching staff, and would be eager for a return if given a chance to do so.
“I would love to go back to St Johnstone, they are a great club and I have really enjoyed my time there", Holt told the Herald.
"I got on really well with the staff and the players, which is really important when you go to a new club. It was really easy for me to integrate.
“As soon as I went in I got on really well with the lads. They are a really good bunch."
Reflecting back on the time when he joined St Johnstone at the start of the season, Holt said that the club did not have a good start to their campaign, but he had confidence in the team's quality to turn things around and they have lived up to his expectations.
“When I went they hadn’t had a great start to pre-season and the league cup campaign.
"It was obviously a difficult start, but I knew looking at the squad that it was strong and didn’t reflect where we were in the table.
“It has been quite a turnaround for the team. We always knew that we could turn it around at some point."
St Johnstone are currently looking for a new manager following the shock exit of Tommy Wright and his successor is likely to have the final say over whether to move for Rangers star Holt.