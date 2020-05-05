We’ll Do Our Job – Everton Assistant Says Toffees Ready To Return When Safe

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton assistant manager Davide Ancelotti insists that the Toffees are ready to return when the UK Government gives the go ahead, as they bid to end the current campaign on a positive note.



The Premier League has been suspended since March, but it is looking to restart the league in June, albeit in behind closed doors matches, which may even be at neutral venues.













A number of training grounds are being slowly opened up for players to use, as clubs look to try to keep their players in shape for the restart.



And having assessed the Toffees players with regards to their shape, Everton assistant manager Ancelotti is confident that they are ready to come back when action resumes.





“We look forward to being back and we are ready when the Government says it will be safe”, Ancelotti told his club's official site.







“We are lucky because there are workers in a really difficult situation.



“We just need to wait and do our job when it is required.”





The Toffees have introduced a campaign where they are communicating with the fans and assisting some of the most vulnerable and socially isolated people in society.



In spite of his recent association with Everton, Ancelotti fully understands that it is an integral part of the culture of the club and not something special.



“This [Blue Family] is the positive in this situation… the kindness of the people was incredible", Ancelotti added.



“But what the club did is not new.



“It is not a long time I worked for Everton but I understand for the club it is not something special.



“It is something they do every time [people need help].



“In this situation it is more in the news but in the club it is something normal to help the community.



“The club was prepared to help its people."



It remains to be seen if the Premier League will restart, with ideas from neutral venues, taking the league to Australia or even playing games of less than 90 minutes all being floated.

