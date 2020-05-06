Besiktas Keen To Secure New Loan For Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish outfit Besiktas are looking to make a new loan offer to Arsenal for midfielder Mohamed Elneny.



Elneny signed for Arsenal in the 2016 January transfer window from Swiss side Basel when Arsene Wenger was still in charge at the club.













The Egyptian has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates, making a high total of 14 Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 season.



Arsenal chose to ship the 27-year old out on loan to Besiktas in the summer transfer window in 2019 for the season, where he has proven to be an instrumental player for coach Sergen Yalcin.





Yalcin has told the club to keep hold of Elneny as he sees the midfielder as a key player and a crucial element to Beskitas’ style of pla,.







As such, according to Turkish daily Tavkim, Besiktas are set to kick off talks with Arsenal over a new loan deal.



Elneny has made 19 league appearances for Besiktas this season, with the Egyptian playing the full 90 minutes in the majority of those games.





Besiktas are fifth in the Turkish Super Lig with 44 points from 26 games this season, with their Europa League run ending in a disappointment as they finished bottom of their group with three points.

