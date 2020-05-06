David Moyes Hoping To See Attitude To Managers Change

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes is hoping there is a realisation across football that managers have been shown the door too easily.



Moyes has been on the sharp end of the axe on a number of occasions, being sacked at Manchester United and Real Sociedad.













He resigned from his post at Sunderland after the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League, while a first stint at West Ham saw the Hammers opt to not renew his contract and he departed.



Moyes is now back at the London Stadium and trying to guide West Ham away from the Premier League drop zone, after the Hammers sacked Manuel Pellegrini.





Moyes wants some stability to be brought to the job and hopes that people will be more forgiving towards managers once the season resumes following the unexpected break.







"From a coaching point of view I'm actually hoping that when we come out of this people might realise we've been getting rid of our managers too easily", Moyes told the BBC's Scottish Football podcast.



"Everybody has been too quick to make decisions and try to get instant success.





"Most of the real successful clubs have had longevity and stability."



Moyes spent over eleven years in the dugout at Everton between 2002 and 2013, while when he accepted the Manchester United job he signed a six-year contract.

