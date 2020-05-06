Genk Set Out Summer Stance On Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde has revealed that the club have no intention of selling Southampton target Joakim Maehle in the summer, having already lost two of their stars in January.



Midfielder Sander Berge was sold to Sheffield United during the winter transfer window while his team-mate Mbwana Samatta also moved to the Premier League, joining strugglers Aston Villa.













Maehle, who has caught the attention of several teams, has been linked with a move to Southampton, but the technical director has assured the Genk supporters that he will not be sold.



De Conde further took time to insist that the club will be looking to keep the core of the squad intact and then try to bring in a few players to strengthen further.





"Internally we have decided not to let any key players go during the summer market", De Conde told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.







"We already had to let Sander Berge and Ally Samatta leave in January.



"It is our intention to keep this core together and strengthen it further with a view to next season."





Maehle made 25 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Genk this season, chipping in with four assists for his team-mates.



He has a contract with the club that runs until June 2023 and it remains to be seen whether Southampton will try to tempt Genk into selling with a bid.

