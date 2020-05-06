He’s Really Good – Celtic Star Backs Brother To Shine After Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest is delighted that his brother Alan is set to be plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership, but admits it will be strange to lock horns with him.



Forrest's brother has been turning out in the Scottish Championship with Ayr United, with the Celtic winger not having an opportunity to go up against him.













The 23-year-old though has signed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish Premiership side Livingston and will step up to the top flight to test his skills, something which should see him meet his brother.



James insists that it will be a strange and different kind of occasion, with his family keen for both to do well, and is one he is looking forward to eagerly.





He also rates his brother's quality and has backed him to perform in the Scottish Premiership for Livingston.







“I’ve obviously watched him over the years and I know what he can do”, James told Celtic View.



“He’s a really good player, so I’m delighted for him that he’s got his move and I’m really confident that he’ll do well and he’ll produce the goods.





“It’s good for him that he’s going to be playing in the top division and I think he was always going to be there at some point.



“Every cup draw that’s happened over the years, we’ve never managed to get Ayr United, but now that he’s going to be playing for Livingston we’ll play against each other.



"It will be strange and different kind of occasion, but one to look forward to.



“The family will just want it to go well for both of us, but obviously that can’t happen in football, so we’ll just see what happens.”



Alan's new club Livingston currently sit in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership table, with the season suspended.

