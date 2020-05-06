I Watch All Details – Former Liverpool Star Taking Notes From Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Liverpool defender Djimi Traore has revealed he is heavily inspired by Jurgen Klopp and the way the German gets the Reds playing their own brand of football.



Traore moved to Liverpool in 1999 as a 19-year old and most notably started in the team’s Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005, which they won on penalties after making an incredible comeback after going 3-0 down in the first half.













The ex-Mali international is now a coach in the MLS, working as an assistant at Seattle Sounders.



Traore, 40, recalled he used to watch games as a fan, but now as a coach is much more attentive to the little details in the game, appreciating the current Reds boss’ style of play on Merseyside.





Klopp has engrained an intense pressing style at the club, with Traore admitting he looks up to the former Dortmund coach, stating the German has given so much to the team that now the players want to play for him, which helps the team to play such an intense style.







"I used to watch the games like a fan, but now since I'm on the other side as a coach, now I watch the game like a coach", Traore told Liverpool’s official site.



"I watch all the details, I watch all the ideas and the way his [Klopp] team plays, the interaction between players, the movement.





“Of course, everybody has their own philosophy, their own style but you can take some stuff from different coaches, and what Klopp is doing is fantastic.



"The way the team press, the way the team go forward, his mentality, from the bench you can see he gives so much to the team that players want to play for him."



Klopp has Liverpool on course to win their first top flight title in 30 years this season, on the back of success in the Champions League last term.



Traore's Seattle Sounders meanwhile have played just two games in this year's MLS, picking up four points.

