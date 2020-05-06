It Made Sense – West Brom Sporting Director On Triggering Forward’s Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom sporting director Luke Dowling has revealed that it seemed logical at this point in time to activate the clause in forward Kyle Edwards’ contract to extend his stay at least until the end of next season.



The 22-year-old's contract with the Championship club ran until the end of this season and the board had already started discussions to tie him down to a new long-term contract.













However, things came to an abrupt halt following the suspension of the season and the club did not have ample time to conclude the deal with the player.



With uncertainties still remaining, Dowling explained that the decision to activate the clause in the player's contract seemed logical.





The sporting and technical director also took time to assure fans that discussions will resume at a suitable point.







“We were in advanced discussions with Kyle and his representative when the pandemic brought everything to a halt”, Dowling told his club's official site.



“Those discussions will resume at a suitable point.





"But it made sense in the meantime to activate the option that keeps Kyle with us until the end of the following season.”



The forward has featured in 30 games for the Baggies this season, scoring two goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.

