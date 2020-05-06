It’s A No-Brainer – Liverpool Legend Favours Reds Signing Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged the Reds to wrap up a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, which he believes would be a no-brainer.



The Reds have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s German forward Werner, as they look to add more firepower up front, in addition to their usual trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.













Werner has not kept quiet on his wish to join Liverpool, with Nicol feeling that the 24-year-old is desperate to join Klopp and his team in the summer or whenever the transfer window opens this year.



Nicol believes Werner would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool and he is of the view that the Reds are well placed to do the deal.





"Timo Werner would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.







“Yes, the three that they have right now are arguably the best front three in the world, but the best time to strike is when you're hot and this is now the time.



"And Timo Werner with all the things he is saying, it looks like he is desperate to go and join Klopp and Liverpool.”





Nicol explained his stance on Werner as he emphasised his ability to play anywhere along the front line, opposing the view recently put forward by Dietmar Hamann.



The ex-Liverpool defender pointed to Klopp’s decision to play Salah in place of Firmino during the Brazilian’s absence, stressing it is the team’s collective effort which makes them click and the Reds have made it work with others playing in Firmino’s role.



The ex-Scotland international believes there should be no doubt as to whether Liverpool should add the German to their ranks, as he feels the decision is a no-brainer.



"He can play anywhere along the front line, one of the things Didi [Dietmar Hamann] was saying was that he doesn’t think he can play in the Firmino role, well if you think of what happens when Firmino does not play, he [Klopp] plays Salah there.



"If there's one thing Salah is not good at, it is knitting things together. But it still works, Liverpool still make it work.



"So, there's no question, Timo Werner could play either wide or right up the pipe where Firmino plays.



"I think this is a no brainer, if Liverpool can sign this guy, absolutely, get it done."



Werner has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig this season scoring 27 goals in 36 appearances for the German outfit, with his performances grabbing the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United

