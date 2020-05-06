I’ve Discovered This About Myself – West Ham United Star On Individual Training

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has revealed that he has discovered that he is motivated and disciplined, and has been putting pressure on himself to follow the club's fitness regime.



The 27-year-old picked up a shoulder injury late in February that forced him to miss the last few games before the season was brought to an abrupt halt.













However, the defender has since recovered and took part in the team's first training session post lockdown last week at Rush Green.



Fredericks insists that returning to Rush Green was a big positive for him as he got the opportunity to train, albeit alone along with only the club doctor.





The former Fulham man took time to insist that he has been working hard to recover from the injury and has in the process followed the fitness programmes set by the manager and the fitness coaches.







“It was a big positive to get back to Rush Green and run around the pitch, run with the ball and get a little feel for things again”, Fredericks told his club's official site.



“It was certainly better than running around the park trying to avoid the dog poo!





“I’ve been working hard since my injury, following the fitness programmes given to us by the manager [David Moyes] and fitness coach [Josh Ewens], and I would say I’ve been running more than ever!"



The Hammers star also revealed that being forced to train alone at home has taught him something about himself.



“While you cannot replicate a full training session on your own, you do find out more about yourself when you are training by yourself.



"I’ve discovered that I am motivated and disciplined and I’ve been putting pressure on myself to follow the fitness regime. As a result, I am feeling fit, which is good.”



Fredericks has 20 league appearances against his name this season, setting up two goals for his team-mates, and it remains to be seen if he will have the chance to add to the total, with doubts remaining over the season restarting.

