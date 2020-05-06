Tottenham Star Hoping Talent’s First Team Taste Can Push Him On

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is hopeful that the taste of first team action that Malachi Fagan-Walcott has had will inspire him to take the next step.



The 18-year-old made his debut for Tottenham when he was thrown in for the final minutes of his side’s 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in March.













The defender is highly-rated in Tottenham’s academy and is being backed by some to break into the first team in the coming years.



Tanganga, who also came through the academy and has been a key part of Jose Mourinho’s squad this season, admits to the importance of clubs producing players from their youth system.





He is hopeful that the brief appearance in the Champions League will push Fagan-Walcott to work harder and get more such opportunities.







Tanganga believes his and Oliver Skipp’s breakthrough in the first team will help youngsters such as Fagan-Walcott realise that there is a path at Tottenham.



He was quoted as saying by Football London: “It's very important for Tottenham and for every club to produce some academy players.





“Malachi [Fagan-Walcott] came on [against Leipzig] and got a glimpse of it and hopefully from there he wants more and can push on.



"Hopefully the likes of me, Oliver Skipp and those above us can urge the younger lot to follow in our footsteps and try to reach for what we've achieved.



"I think it's important for Tottenham and any club to focus on the academy and young people.”



Fagan-Walcott represented Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League and the Under-18 Premier League regularly this season.

