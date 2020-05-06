Would Be Nightmare For Opposing Strikers If Liverpool Sign This Star – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson believes the Reds’ defence would be a striker's nightmare if they managed to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.



Koulibaly is established as one of Europe's top central defenders at Napoli and has regularly been linked with big money moves away from southern Italy.













He is again being linked with a departure this summer amid suggestions that Napoli will listen to offers for him and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been mooted as suitors.



Former Red Hutchinson is of the view that if Koulibaly joined Liverpool and partnered with Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence, next season's Premier League title is in the bag.





The 48-year old is a fan of the Senegalese’s physical attributes and thinks he would walk into the current Liverpool team, forming a partnership which would be the stuff of strikers' nightmares.







“If Koulibaly comes through the door and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there”, Hutchinson said on ESPN FC.



“I don’t think there is anyone better. There won’t be another partnership like it.





“The best defender out there in Europe, apart from the Premier League at the moment, is Milan Skriniar at Inter, my gut feeling is he is going to join Pep [Guardiola] at Man City. And alongside him is Koulibaly.



“At 28, he is a great age, he has got good pace, he is strong, he is a leader.



“I think he walks straight into Liverpool’s line-up and he makes them harder to beat, he makes them a physical presence. You wouldn’t want to play against Van Dijk or Koulibaly.



“How on earth as a striker do you even think of getting any joy out of those two?”



Koulibaly has seen injury restrict his appearances for Napoli this season and has only managed 15 outings in Serie A, being sent off once, against Cagliari.

