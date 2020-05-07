I’m Modelling My Game On Cristiano Ronaldo, Wolves Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto has admitted that he is trying to model his game on Cristiano Ronaldo, having first watched the winger in action for Manchester United when he was growing up.



Neto made the move to Wolves in August 2019 from Portuguese side Braga after spending two seasons on loan at Lazio.













The youngster is the most recent of the Portuguese arrivals at Molineux, adding to the talented Portuguese core group of players at the club.



The 20-year old admitted his dream growing up was to play in the Premier League, with Ronaldo the player he idolised and regularly tuned in to watch play while he was at Old Trafford. Neto added that he tried to model his game on Ronaldo and still does as he feels copying someone who has reached such heights in the game is a smart move





In his first season at the club, Neto has managed to make regular appearances for the side with the winger adding he is proud to play for Wolves and feels his hard work has finally paid off for him.







“English football is the most captivating in the world. It was my dream as a child”, Neto told the club’s official site.



“At that time, I watched Cristiano Ronaldo's games on television, which was my reference, for Manchester United and I thought I would also like to play in that fabulous league. He’s on a different level. I try to copy him.





“If we want to be the best, we must copy those who already are. I always did extra physical work, but now I do it more completely after setting up home gym.



“I am proud to be here. I have always worked for this dream.”



Neto has made over 20 appearances for the club in the Premier League in his debut season, contributing two goals and two assists for Wolves.

