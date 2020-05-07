XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/05/2020 - 21:48 BST

I’m Watching My Past Performances – Everton Star On Staying Ready

 




Everton defender Yerry Mina has revealed he is occupying himself by watching games he has previosuly played in as he looks to be ready for the return of football and keep improving.

Toffees stars have been forced to train on an individual basis as they bid to stay fit and in shape for the potential return of the Premier League.  


 



Teams have been keeping in touch with their players, setting workout routines and dietary guidelines, but Mina is going a step further to make sure he stays on top of his game.

The former Barcelona defender revealed he is watching his old games while isolating to detail his game and find weaknesses to improve his overall play.
 


Mina stressed it is important for him to look back at things and recognise the difference he has made in himself, as he feels the urge to keep his momentum running and perform even better than before.



“So, I was doing all this before; so now for example I try to watch old games every single day, I try to recall situations that happened in the past”, Mina told Everton’s official Twitter account.

“And that is very important because you can look back and think, yes, I've achieved some quite important things so far and from this point on, I need to gain even more momentum so that when this is all over, I can come out of it improved, and with a desire to perform even better.
 


“And to always try to look on the bright side when faced with adversity.”

Mina made the move to Goodison Park for €30m from Barcelona in 2018 and has established himself as a first-team regular, making 25 appearances in the Premier League this season.
 