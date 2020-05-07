I’m Watching My Past Performances – Everton Star On Staying Ready

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Yerry Mina has revealed he is occupying himself by watching games he has previosuly played in as he looks to be ready for the return of football and keep improving.



Toffees stars have been forced to train on an individual basis as they bid to stay fit and in shape for the potential return of the Premier League.













Teams have been keeping in touch with their players, setting workout routines and dietary guidelines, but Mina is going a step further to make sure he stays on top of his game.



The former Barcelona defender revealed he is watching his old games while isolating to detail his game and find weaknesses to improve his overall play.





Mina stressed it is important for him to look back at things and recognise the difference he has made in himself, as he feels the urge to keep his momentum running and perform even better than before.







“So, I was doing all this before; so now for example I try to watch old games every single day, I try to recall situations that happened in the past”, Mina told Everton’s official Twitter account.



“And that is very important because you can look back and think, yes, I've achieved some quite important things so far and from this point on, I need to gain even more momentum so that when this is all over, I can come out of it improved, and with a desire to perform even better.





“And to always try to look on the bright side when faced with adversity.”



Mina made the move to Goodison Park for €30m from Barcelona in 2018 and has established himself as a first-team regular, making 25 appearances in the Premier League this season.

