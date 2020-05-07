XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

07/05/2020 - 21:56 BST

Inter Could Try To Tempt Arsenal With Player In Bid To Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 




Inter could tempt Arsenal to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave this summer by offering Mauro Icardi in a part-exchange deal if Paris Saint-Germain pass on their purchase option on the Argentine.

Aubameyang has one year left on his Arsenal contract, with the striker being linked with a move away from the Emirates.  


 



Icardi made the move to Paris Saint-Germain on loan on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2019, with the French side having the option to buy him permanently at the end of the loan period, as Inter replaced the Argentine with Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Arsenal’s Gabonese sensation has been in terrific form ever since he signed for the Gunners in 2018 and Inter are keeping tabs on Aubameyang in case they lose Lautaro Martinez in the summer.
 


The Nerazzurri could offer Icardi to Arsenal as part of an exchange deal for Aubameyang should PSG decide to not trigger the purchase option in Icardi’s loan deal, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



The Argentine has redeemed himself at PSG after being stripped of the Inter captaincy and pushed out of the first team at the San Siro in 2019.

Icardi recorded 12 goals and three assists in his 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the French giants this season.
 


PSG were recently crowned Champions after the authorities decided that Ligue 1 could not be completed.
 