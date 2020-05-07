XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/05/2020 - 11:00 BST

Inter Dealt Blow In Interest In Liverpool Target Timo Werner

 




Inter have been dealt a blow in their interest in RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, with the striker having set his heart on joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Nerazzurri have been looking at Werner as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is wanted by Barcelona and has a €111m release clause in his contract.  


 



They have been looking at trying to change Werner's mind, with the striker preferring the Premier League, but now appear to have been dealt a decisive blow in the chase.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Werner has now settled on Liverpool as his next destination.
 


He is keen to play under countryman Klopp at the European and world champions.



It is claimed that if there is any prospect of signing Werner, should the picture change, then Inter could throw Valentino Lazaro into the mix.

RB Leipzig wanted to sign Lazaro from Inter in the January transfer window, but the winger opted to join Newcastle United on loan.
 


If Newcastle do not sign Lazaro on a permanent basis then Inter would be able to tempt RB Leipzig by throwing him into the mix in a deal to sign Werner.
 